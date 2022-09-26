 Ronaldinho set to promote cricket in India; big boost for NRI festival and Sports Mahotsav : The Tribune India

Ronaldinho set to promote cricket in India; big boost for NRI festival and Sports Mahotsav

Legendary Brazilian footballer will promote GPCL Global Power Cricket League being organised as part of the NRI festival and Sports Mahotsav involving Indian diaspora players

Ronaldinho set to promote cricket in India; big boost for NRI festival and Sports Mahotsav

Ronaldinho association with the League will add a lot of star value to the GPCL Global Power Cricket League and Sports Mahotsav. PTI file

IANS

New Delhi, September 26

Legendary Brazilian footballer and a member of the team that won the 2002 FIFA World Cup jointly hosted by Japan and South Korea, Ronaldinho is set to promote cricket in India in a big way by partnering with Power Sportz, the world's first Live Digital Sports channel headquartered in the country.

To begin with, Ronaldinho will promote the GPCL Global Power Cricket League being organised by Power Sportz as part of the NRI festival and Sports Mahotsav involving Indian diaspora players.

The GPCL Global Power Cricket League is an initiative to collaboratively enjoy India's 75th year of Independence and commemorate it through Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Ronaldinho association with the League will add a lot of star value to the GPCL Global Power Cricket League and Sports Mahotsav, given that the 42-year-old comes from the land of legendary footballers and whose name and pedigree is no less than greats such as Garrincha, Zico, Socrates, Ronaldo, Kaka and Neymar.

Ronaldinho coming on board to add his weight to the NRI festival and Sports Mahotsav through the GPCL Global Power Cricket League is bound to generate a lot of interest in a sport followed by millions in the country.

 Not to miss the fact that Ronaldinho's presence will have a dual effect on sports in the country -- the star player will not only add to the excitement on the cricket field, football fans across the world, especially the Indian diaspora, could also change over to cricket! 

Prime Minister Modi has referred to the diaspora community as "our cultural ambassadors". During a recent visit to Germany, he had urged the Indian diaspora to inspire at least five of their non-Indian friends to visit the country through the "Chalo India" campaign.

 With Ronaldino's exploits and his body feints during the 2002 FIFA World Cup still quite fresh in the minds of the huge number of football followers in the country, the Indian diaspora's dream could well become a reality through Power Sportz's huge initiative in cricket.

 Former Argentina footballer Martin Cardetti, who has managed some big Latin American football teams such as Bogota, Santa Fe and Uruguay de Coronado, recently named his pick between Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi -- two of the greatest footballers ever to grace the game.

Cardetti said he saw Ronaldinho from close quarters during their time together at Paris St. Germain and according to him the Brazilian is one-of-a-kind footballer.

Before Messi started ruling the roost at Barcelona, Ronaldinho was a fan-favourite at Camp Nou. He stayed with the Spanish giants from 2003 to 2008 and won two LaLiga titles and one Champions League trophy. On the international stage, Ronaldinho trumps Messi as he is a World Cup winner with Brazil and the Argentine is yet to open his international account.

Along with winning the FIFA World Cup, Copa America titles, Ronaldinho also has the experience of playing in big clubs like Paris St. Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan. He is a two-time FIFA World Player of the Year and also holds a Ballon d'Or.

With the bat in hand, Ronaldinho is set to turn heads in the cricket stadium. The Indian diaspora is invited to play ball!

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Analysts puncture coup rumours against Chinese President Xi Jinping

2
Himachal

7 tourists killed, 10 others injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

3
Nation

Rajasthan Congress crisis: More than 80 Gehlot-loyalist MLAs threaten to resign

4
Nation

Kerala Onam lottery winner regrets winning Rs 25-crore top prize; here is why

5
Nation THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

'One nation, one exam' concept in the works: UGC chairman

6
Himachal

5 tourists dead, 11 injured in Kullu road accident

7
World

'Chorni, chorni': Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London

8
Nation

Mukul Rohatgi declines offer of appointment as Attorney General

9
Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Mohali International airport will be named after martyr Bhagat Singh

10
Nation

Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Rajasthan Congress crisis: All eyes on 10, Janpath after high drama; Kamal Nath could be asked to broker truce

Rajasthan crisis: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeks written report from observers Kharge, Maken

Congress has 108 MLAs in 200-member Assembly, of which 82 lo...

1 person, 1 post: Will Gehlot choose CM-ship over Cong presidency?

One person, one post: Will Gehlot choose CM-ship over Cong presidency?

Rajasthan is one of the only two states where Congress is in...

Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says ‘It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM’

Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'

‘No hand in crisis but doors not closed for Sachin Pilot’, s...

Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level

Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level

The water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floo...

Stubble burning, power supply among issues to be taken up during Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday

Stubble burning, power supply among issues to be taken up during Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday

Day-long session is likely to be a stormy one with oppositio...


Cities

View All

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Industrialists suffer losses as Rupee hits all-time low

Three arrested in Amritsar for attempt to murder

Smugglers' gang with links to Pakistan busted, 1 held

Langoor Mela begins in Amritsar today, over 5,000 children expected

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Chandigarh University video ‘leak’ case: Kharar court sends four suspects to 5-day police remand

Chandigarh University video ‘leak’ case: Kharar court sends four suspects to 5-day police remand

Vegetable prices soar across Haryana, Punjab after rains; peas rate jumps to Rs 250 per kg

2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

Trees fall, roads cave in as rain records tumble in Chandigarh

Mohali residents brave flooding, power outage

Kejriwal hosts sanitation worker’s family from Gujarat over lunch at his residence; BJP, Congress call it ‘political stunt’

Kejriwal hosts sanitation worker’s family from Gujarat over lunch at his residence; BJP, Congress call it ‘political stunt’

Delhi Waqf Board recruitment irregularities: Court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Arvind Kejriwal to host sanitation worker from Gujarat for lunch at home on Monday

Minor boy physically assaulted, sodomised by 3 friends in Delhi locality; DCW issues notice to police

Housing schemes not complete yet, JIT told to pay ~17L to two allottees

Housing schemes not complete yet, Jalandhar Improvement Trust told to pay Rs 17 lakh to two allottees

At 95.6 mm, Nawanshahr logs maximum rainfall in Doaba

Rain brings stones, silt on road in Talwara, traffic hit

Jalandhar administration offers Rs 10K help to runner Rachna Kumari

North American Punjabi Association concerned over student's detention in US over kirpan

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

October 1 deadline for compulsory e-invoice generation nears for firms with Rs 10 crore turnover

Excise Department unearths major tax evasion racket in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district records 113 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Now, road portion caves in near Saggu Chowk in Ludhiana

Have mission to accomplish after joining BJP: Amarinder Singh

Have mission to accomplish after joining BJP: Amarinder Singh

Incessant rain throws life out of gear in Patiala

Patiala MC fails to recover dues from PSPCL in 4 years

BECC to host cricket tourney in Patiala