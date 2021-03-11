Cristiano Ronaldo can't stop scoring

Manchester, May 3

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for Manchester United.

Make that 18 goals in the English Premier League for the Portugal superstar after he converted a penalty that he earned himself in a 3-0 victory over Brentford on Monday.

Ronaldo also had a goal disallowed at Old Trafford for a narrow offside as United saved one of their best performances of the season for their final home game. Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane — with his first in English football — were the other scorers.

The victory kept alive — at least mathematically — sixth-placed United’s chance of finishing in the top-four and qualifying for the next season’s Champions League.

United, though, have only two games remaining and are five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and three behind Tottenham, with both rivals still having four to play.

Ronaldo, who has netted in each of his last four games, is third on the league’s list of top scorers behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (22) and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min (19).

And he’ll be back again next season, unlike some of the other players in United’s team. — AP

