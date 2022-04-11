Ronaldo sorry for knocking fan's phone, but cops on his trail

Manchester: Police are investigating an incident in which Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo apparently slapped a phone out of a supporter’s hand as he left the field after a loss at Everton. Police in Liverpool is appealing for witnesses after footage was posted on social media following United’s 0-1 Premier League loss on Saturday. “As players were leaving the pitch at 2:30 pm, it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch,” Merseyside Police said Sunday. Ronaldo said it was “never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.” In a post on social media, Ronaldo added: “I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.” With their latest defeat, United fell to seventh and six points behind the four Champions League qualification places. — AP