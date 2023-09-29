Roshibina hopes to see silver lining in Manipur violence

PTI

Hangzhou, September 28

India’s Naorem Roshibina Devi signed off with a silver medal after a 0-2 defeat against local heavyweight Wu Xiaowei in the women’s 60kg Wushu Sanda final at the Asian Games here today.

The Indian found the going tough against Wu, the reigning champion in the category, allowing the Chinese to get off to a strong start. Wu was declared winner by the judges after two rounds.

Trying to get her opponent off the mat, Wu was aggressive in the first round and began with a splendid take down of Roshibina.

The Indian tried to bounce back and got hold of Wu’s leg to push her out to the edges but was unsuccessful as Round 1 belonged to the Chinese who had a 1-0 lead. A watchful Wu sealed the issue with an attack on Roshibina’s torso in the second round.

‘Can’t go to manipur’

It was difficult for Roshibina to not think about Manipur, with her state caught in a seemingly endless cycle of ethnic violence.

It was difficult not to worry about her family. It was difficult to not let fear grip her mind and stay focussed on job at hand — winning an Asian Games medal.

She has achieved the goal of winning a medal in the lesser-known sport but the safety and security of her parents keeps her anxious and distressed.

“Anything can happen anytime,” the 22-year-old said. In China, an emotional Roshibina can’t celebrate the achievement. “None of my immediate family members or relatives is affected by the violence but our village is on the boil for nearly five months,” she said.

A sobbing Roshibina dedicated her medal to those “who are protecting us and suffering there”. “Manipur is burning. I can’t go to my village. I am worried about my parents and siblings,” she said.

