Rough start for Diksha, Tvesa and Sharma

Gothenburg: India’s Diksha Dagar, Shubhankar Sharma and Tvesa Malik endured a rough start at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed and run the risk of missing the cut. Dagar, with a 2-over 74, was the best of the three Indians at 114th place, while Sharma and Malik carded a 4-over 76 and were T-140th.
NOTTINGHAM
Mitchell makes a splash as New Zealand hit their stride
Daryl Mitchell scored an unbeaten 81, and splashed a six into a spectator’s pint of beer, as New Zealand cruised to 318/4 from 87 overs at the end of the opening day of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge today. Missing Kane Williamson, the visitors were helped by England’s fielders missing plenty of chances.
Stuttgart
Murray beats Tsitsipas, in semifinals of Stuttgart Open
Former world No. 1 Andy Murray secured his first victory over a top-five opponent in six years with a 7-6(4) 6-3 win over top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the semifinals. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents
CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...
Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...
China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Def Secy
This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...