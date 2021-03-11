Rough start for Diksha, Tvesa and Sharma

Gothenburg: India’s Diksha Dagar, Shubhankar Sharma and Tvesa Malik endured a rough start at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed and run the risk of missing the cut. Dagar, with a 2-over 74, was the best of the three Indians at 114th place, while Sharma and Malik carded a 4-over 76 and were T-140th.

NOTTINGHAM

Mitchell makes a splash as New Zealand hit their stride

Daryl Mitchell scored an unbeaten 81, and splashed a six into a spectator’s pint of beer, as New Zealand cruised to 318/4 from 87 overs at the end of the opening day of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge today. Missing Kane Williamson, the visitors were helped by England’s fielders missing plenty of chances.

Stuttgart

Murray beats Tsitsipas, in semifinals of Stuttgart Open

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray secured his first victory over a top-five opponent in six years with a 7-6(4) 6-3 win over top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the semifinals. Agencies