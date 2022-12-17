RoundGlass Punjab held; Real Kashmir beaten

Kolkata: Mohammedan Sporting Club defeated Real Kashmir FC 1-0 while Churchill Brothers FC Goa were held to a 0-0 draw by RoundGlass Punjab FC in the I-League. Meanwhile, Lalengmawia Ralte struck twice as Mumbai City FC beat East Bengal 3-0 to reclaim the top spot in the Indian Super League.

Dubai

Para lifters Manpreet, Zainab win medals on Day 2

Indian para powerlifters claimed eight medals on Day 2 at the 12th Fazza Para Powerlifting World Cup. Manpreet Kaur won the silver in the women’s 45kg category. Agencies