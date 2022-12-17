RoundGlass Punjab held; Real Kashmir beaten

Kolkata: Mohammedan Sporting Club defeated Real Kashmir FC 1-0 while Churchill Brothers FC Goa were held to a 0-0 draw by RoundGlass Punjab FC in the I-League. Meanwhile, Lalengmawia Ralte struck twice as Mumbai City FC beat East Bengal 3-0 to reclaim the top spot in the Indian Super League.
Dubai
Para lifters Manpreet, Zainab win medals on Day 2
Indian para powerlifters claimed eight medals on Day 2 at the 12th Fazza Para Powerlifting World Cup. Manpreet Kaur won the silver in the women’s 45kg category. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis, reiterates PM M...
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case
4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...