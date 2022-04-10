Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

Pune, April 10
Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel has left the IPL bio-bubble following the death of a family member.
PTI has learnt that Harshal exited the bubble after getting to know about the tragedy in the family right after the game against Mumbai Indians.
Harshal has been the star performer for RCB over the past couple of seasons and took two wickets on Saturday night in the team’s seven wicket win over MI.
“Unfortunately, Harshal had to leave the bio-bubble due to a death in his family. It was his sister. He did not take the team bus back to Mumbai from Pune,” said an IPL source.
“He will be rejoining the bubble before the next game against CSK on April 12.” The 31-year-old has played eight T20Is after making his debut last year.
RCB face Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.
