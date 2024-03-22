 RCB 'Fizz'le out: Mustafizur stars in easy CSK win in IPL opener : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • RCB 'Fizz'le out: Mustafizur stars in easy CSK win in IPL opener

RCB 'Fizz'le out: Mustafizur stars in easy CSK win in IPL opener

CSK, who have not lost to RCB at home since 2008, thus kept their enviable record intact.

RCB 'Fizz'le out: Mustafizur stars in easy CSK win in IPL opener

Chennai Super Kings batters Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on March 22, 2024. PTI



PTI

Chennai, March 22

Mustafizur Rahman set it up with his bagful of cerebral variations before Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube got the job done with their superlative finishing skills to script a comfortable six-wicket win for Chennai Super Kings over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL opener here on Friday.

CSK, who have not lost to RCB at home since 2008, thus kept their enviable record intact.

Mustafizur, with his best ever IPL figures of 4/29 in four overs, was largely responsible for restricting RCB to 173 for six on a good batting track, where a 95-run sixth wicket stand off 50 balls between Anuj Rawat (48 off 25 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (38 not out off 26 balls) was the visitors' only saving grace.

Jadeja (25 not out off 17 balls) brought his oodles of experience just when things could have got tricky in the run chase, hurrying a rusty Dube (34 off 28 balls) into completing some quick doubles to complete the chase in 18.4 overs. Dube also grew in confidence in Jadeja's company towards the end as he finished the chase in a jiffy.

Credit should also be given to Rachin Ravindra (37 off 15 balls), who teed off in brilliant fashion with three sixes and as many boundaries to set the tone. 

Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 19 balls), who had a forgettable Ranji season with the bat, also hit a couple of sixes before a great piece of outfielding by Glenn Maxwell saw his back.

Dube and Daryl Mitchell (22 off 18 balls) were peppered with short balls from Alzarri Joseph and Cameron Green with the latter falling prey to one such delivery. 

When RCB batted, Mustafizur brought back memories of his rookie days but an impressive rear-guard action from Rawat took RCB to a fighting total.

Rawat, who initially was cautious, launched into Tushar Deshpande, whose natural length is on the shorter side. Three sixes and a four in the 18th over turned the course as RCB knocked 83 runs in their last six overs. Rawat hit four fours and three sixes in his innings.

This was after Mustafizur took four wickets in his first two overs to reduce RCB to 78 for five.

'Fizz' as he is known in the cricketing fraternity wouldn't have got a first eleven nod had Matheesha Pathirana been fit to represent the 'Yellow Brigade'.

Brought in the Powerplay to stop a rampaging Faf du Plessis (35 off 23), Mustafizur, gauging the pace of the track, didn't keep it too full and bowled between the 7-8 metre length to extract enough bounce to get a couple of dismissals. 

Kohli made a painstaking 21 off 20 balls in his first competitive game in more than two months. 

Having got to face only six deliveries in the Powerplay, Kohli's first attacking stroke was a pull six off Maheesh Theekshana (0/36 in 4 overs) but he never looked in rhythm after a two-month paternity break as a mistimed pull led to his dismissal.   Rahane had caught it at deep mid-wicket but as he was about slide out, he flicked it inside for Rachin to complete the relay catch. 

Mustafizur's best delivery however was one that cleaned up Green when he rolled his wrists to bowl a cutter with a wobbly seam.

At the onset, Deepak Chahar (1/37 in 4 overs) did look woefully short of match practice, as his loopy outswingers got harsh treatment first up from skipper  Du Plessis.

But RCB's joy was short-lived as the skipper was caught in the deep after a brisk knock.

Rajat Patidar's (0) wretched run since England Tests continued as he nicked one to Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps.

The break in momentum for RCB worked in Chahar's favour as a change of ends saw him bowl one that pitched on back of length and moved a shade to have Glenn Maxwell caught behind. PTI 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest

2
India

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 28

3
India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

4
Business

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

5
India

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak

6
Himachal

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

7
Punjab

Congress likely to drop two MPs

8
India

Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications

9
India

What's liquor ‘scam’ case and why's Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED?

10
Punjab

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Gunmen in combat fatigues fire at crowds at Moscow concert hall, a big blaze follows

Gunmen kill at least 40 in attack at concert hall near Moscow

The shooting appeared to have begun at a concert of the band...

Arvind Kejriwal is kingpin and key conspirator of Delhi liquor scam in collusion with his ministers, AAP leaders, ED tells court

Arvind Kejriwal took advantage of being CM to facilitate liquor 'scam' money-laundering by AAP: ED

The 55-year-old former IRS officer and activist was arrested...

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 28

Again to be produced in court on March 28

AAP voices disagreement with court order sending Arvind Kejriwal to ED’s custody

AAP voices disagreement with court order sending Arvind Kejriwal to ED’s custody

Atishi addresses a press conference minutes after the court ...

No material to show wrongdoing in excise policy formulation or receipt of proceeds by Kejriwal: Lawyer

No material to show wrongdoing in excise policy formulation or receipt of proceeds by Kejriwal: Lawyer

The 55-year-old Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Dir...


Cities

View All

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

‘All eligible beneficiaries to get foodgrain under govt schemes’

World Water Day: PETA volunteers promote vegan diet, raise awareness on water conservation

Nurses who complained about unequal duty hours, get transferred

Minister Bhullar begins poll campaign from Tarn Taran

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Warring family on meeting spree in Bathinda

Bathinda: Wakf Board officer held taking bribe

SAD bastion Bathinda to see multi-cornered fight

Sanitise high-security zones in jail to curb extortion calls: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Sanitise high-security zones in jail to curb extortion calls: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of Rs 16L

Scramble for tickets, craze for Mohali IPL tie peaks

In death, 33-year-old accident victim gives new lease of life to five patients

725 opium plants seized to be used as evidence, say police

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 28

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest

AAP protests against Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protesters

Arvind Kejriwal's family under 'house arrest', not being allowed to meet: AAP leader Gopal Rai

‘Blessings of 135 crore Indians with Arvind Kejriwal’: AAP’s Raghav Chadha on Delhi CM arrest

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Congress to offer 30L jobs if voted to power, says Mohit

Kirti Kisan Union holds protest against police raid

Clean canal water starts flowing into Chitti Bein

Water conservation need of hour: Expert

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

Gangster Movish Bains nabbed

Two groups clash over trivial issue outside Circuit House

Ilegal colonies: GLADA got 12 FIRs filed against builders

Woman’s body recovered from Buddha Nullah

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Prof Tara Singh music fest starts on high note

Harmanjot wins poetry contest at city college

Rice Millers Association chief joins AAP

Pensioners lash out at Centre for ignoring demands