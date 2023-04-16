Rublev books final spot

Monte carlo, April 15
Andrey Rublev moved into his third Masters final after fighting back from a set down in Monte Carlo to beat American Taylor Fritz 5-7 6-1 6-3 today.
The pair have met regularly in Masters tournaments and Fritz had the upper hand with a three-match win streak against Rublev, but it was the Russian who prevailed in an encounter that was suspended for nearly two hours in the final set due to rain.
“It was really tough against Taylor to whom I lost three times. Very tough for me mentally to play against him,” fifth seed Rublev told reporters. “But I started to feel I will have chances. And then we had a great match and I was able to win.” — Reuters
