Rugby world cup: Springboks have sprung to top of world

Paris, October 29

Defending champions South Africa kicked their way to a record fourth Rugby World Cup title by beating New Zealand 12-11 after All Blacks captain Sam Cane was the first player to be red-carded in a final.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard on Saturday scored all the points for a Springboks side which repeated its 1995 success over New Zealand and denied the All Blacks their own chance to win a fourth title in their record fifth final.

Captain Siya Kolisi held the Webb Ellis Cup aloft, kissed his right sweatband, raised the trophy even higher and roared a victory cry loud enough to rattle windows in Johannesburg, Cape Town and everywhere else back home.

“People who are not from South Africa don’t understand what it means for our country. It is not just about the game. Our country goes through such a lot,” Kolisi said. “I want to tell the people of South Africa, Thank you so much’. This team just shows what you can do.”

As South Africa’s players celebrated with laps of honour and prop Trevor Nyakane danced, Kolisi broke off and climbed up the stadium stairs. He headed to see a special friend high up in the stands — tennis great Roger Federer, whose mother is South African. Federer clenched his fist in celebration as he leaned over to celebrate with Kolisi.

Cane will fly home with regrets. “Extremely gutted and disappointed,” he said. “First of all, that the guys had to play with 14 men for the last 50-odd minutes, I thought the courage they showed out here tonight was incredible, the whole team are absolute warriors.”

Cane was issued the red card for a high tackle on centre Jesse Kriel. Three other players were sin-binned — two Springboks and one All Black — in a chaotic match.

“I’d like to say well done to South Africa,” Cane said. “Back-to-back (champions), they have been a fantastic team.” — AP

