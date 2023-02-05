Rune & Co give India a hiding

Hillerod, February 4
The Indian team was today relegated to the World Group II for the first time since the new format was launched in 2019 after losing the playoff tie 2-3 to Denmark, who were powered on by Holger Rune as the world No. 9 won three matches for the hosts.
The tie levelled at 1-1, India needed to win the doubles match but the pair of Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna lost 2-6 4-6 in 65 minutes to Rune and Johannes Ingildsen.
The equation required India to win both the reverse singles to stay in World Group I, but Sumit Nagal lost 5-7 3-6 to Rune in one hour and 37 minutes in the first reverse singles.
That defeat gave Denmark an unassailable 3-1 lead and pushed India down to World Group II. Prajnesh Gunneswaran then took the court in the dead rubber against Elmer Moeller and won 6-4 7-6(1) in one hour and 39 minutes.
