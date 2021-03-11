Rupinder to lead India in men's Asia Cup hockey

New Delhi: Veteran dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh, who recently came out of retirement, will lead a second-string Indian men's hockey team at the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Jakarta from May 23 to June 1. Birendra Lakra, who has also returned from retirement, will be his deputy in the 20-member squad. It will be the first assignment for former captain Sardar Singh as India 'A' coach.

Sulaymaniyah (Iraq)

Asia Cup archery: India confirm six medals

Continuing their dominance in a depleted field, India’s junior archers confirmed six more medals, including two gold, in the individual sections of the Asia Cup Stage 2. Having sealed six medals in the team events on Sunday, the Indians did an encore in the individual sections, riding on a superlative show by the compound archers.

Caxias do Sul (Brazil)

Deaflympics: Diksha tops stroke play, enters last-8

India’s Diksha Dagar outclassed the field with rounds of 67-72 to top the 36-hole stroke play segment of the women’s golf competition at the Deaflympics in Brazil. The Indian was 14 shots clear of the second-placed American Ashlyn Grace Johnson, who carded 76-77 in her two rounds.

Madrid

No honour guard for Real as Atletico beat champions

After keeping a promise that they wouldn’t give Real Madrid an honour guard before the game, Atletico Madrid went on to beat the newly crowned Spanish league champions 1-0 and moved closer to securing a Champions League spot.

Malmo (Sweden)

Indian GM Arjun finishes second in Tepe Sigeman

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi secured four points from seven rounds to finish second in the Tepe Sigeman round-robin chess tournament. The 18-year-old was tied with two others and took the runner-up position thanks to a superior tie-break score.

MIAMI

F1: Verstappen wins inaugural Miami Grand Prix

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for Red Bull to slash Charles Leclerc’s overall lead to 19 points after five races. Ferrari’s Leclerc finished second, 3.786 seconds behind after starting on pole position, with teammate Carlos Sainz third. Agencies