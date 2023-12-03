'Rusty' Woods keeps up as Scheffler hits 66

PTI

Nassau (Bahamas), December 2

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler fired a sizzling 6-under 66 to take the joint lead while Tiger Woods put together a much-improved effort in the second round at the Hero World Challenge here on Friday.

Playing his first event since April, Woods moved up three places to be 15th in the 20-man field with a 2-under 70.

Scheffler, who shot a 3-under 69 on the opening day, found his rhythm at the Albany Golf Club. He shares the lead with Jordan Spieth, who built on his productive outing in the first round with a 5-under 72 in the second.

It was the hottest day of the week so far, providing a sterner test for Woods, who underwent an ankle surgery post his withdrawal from the Masters.

The performance on Friday was a much-needed shot in the arm for Woods, who is aiming to make further improvements over the weekend.

“Unfortunately, I just haven’t finished off my last two rounds the way I would like to and I’ve got two more days to improve,” said the 15-time Major winner, who is also the tournament host.

Woods’ walk was better as he wasn’t limping as much as he was on Thursday. “I’ve played two tournaments all year. I’m rusty. This golf course will bring that out of you a little bit,” he said.