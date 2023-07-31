Ruta Meilutyte smashes world record

FUKUOKA (Japan), July 30

Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania set her second world record in as many days in the women’s 50 metres breaststroke, powering to the gold medal in a superb time of 29.16 seconds on the final day of swimming action at the World Aquatics Championships today.

Meilutyte obliterated the record of 29.30 seconds that she had jointly held with Benedetta Pilato of Italy, after setting that mark in the semifinals on Saturday and she sent out a warning to her rivals ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics. “I’m happy. I definitely felt it was possible,” Meilutyte said. — Reuters

#Japan