Ruthless Mumbai City FC rout Chennaiyin FC 6-2

Chennai
It rained goals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here as Mumbai City FC came from behind to beat Chennaiyin FC 6-2 in the Indian Super League here today. Mumbai City found six different goalscorers, three of them coming off the bench, after falling 0-2 behind just past the half-an-hour mark.
Pune
Warriors race to massive victory over Gujarat Giants
Bengal Warriors put up an inspiring performance to defeat Gujarat Giants 46-27 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 match here today.
Johannesburg
Sharma starts well in Rd 2 as weather halts play
India’s Shubhankar Sharma played just eight holes, hitting three birdies in the second round when play was halted due to inclement weather at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour here. Sharma was was tied-17th.
Cairo
Chawrasia, Madappa T-30 as five Indians make cut
Viraj Madappa and SSP Chawrasia were among the five Indians who made the 36-hole cut at the $1.5 million International Series Egypt here. Madappa and Chawrasia were the best Indians at tied-30th. The other Indians to make the cut were Ajeetesh Sandhu, S Chikkarangappa (T-46th) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (T-61st).
AUCKLAND
New Zealand stun England to win Rugby World Cup
Ayesha Leti-l’iga scored a try nine minutes from time to give New Zealand a 34-31 victory over England in a thriller of a World Cup final today as the Black Ferns claimed a sixth world title. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
