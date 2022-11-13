Ruthless Mumbai City FC rout Chennaiyin FC 6-2

Chennai

It rained goals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here as Mumbai City FC came from behind to beat Chennaiyin FC 6-2 in the Indian Super League here today. Mumbai City found six different goalscorers, three of them coming off the bench, after falling 0-2 behind just past the half-an-hour mark.

Pune

Warriors race to massive victory over Gujarat Giants

Bengal Warriors put up an inspiring performance to defeat Gujarat Giants 46-27 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 match here today.

Johannesburg

Sharma starts well in Rd 2 as weather halts play

India’s Shubhankar Sharma played just eight holes, hitting three birdies in the second round when play was halted due to inclement weather at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour here. Sharma was was tied-17th.

Cairo

Chawrasia, Madappa T-30 as five Indians make cut

Viraj Madappa and SSP Chawrasia were among the five Indians who made the 36-hole cut at the $1.5 million International Series Egypt here. Madappa and Chawrasia were the best Indians at tied-30th. The other Indians to make the cut were Ajeetesh Sandhu, S Chikkarangappa (T-46th) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (T-61st).

AUCKLAND

New Zealand stun England to win Rugby World Cup

Ayesha Leti-l’iga scored a try nine minutes from time to give New Zealand a 34-31 victory over England in a thriller of a World Cup final today as the Black Ferns claimed a sixth world title. — Agencies