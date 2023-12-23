Ruturaj Gaikwad to report at NCA after fracturing finger on South Africa tour

PTI

Mumbai, December 23

Top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after fracturing his finger while Harshit Rana has also been ruled out of India A's four-day match against South Africa A.

The BCCI confirmed in a statement on Saturday that opener Gaikwad had suffered a fracture to his ring finger and will miss the upcoming two-Test series against the Proteas beginning December 26 in Centurion.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an injury to his right ring finger while fielding in the second ODI against South Africa in Gqeberha. He underwent scans, and following an expert consultation, the BCCI Medical Team has ruled him out of the remainder of the tour," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement.

"He will be reporting to the NCA for further management of his injury. The Men's Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement," the statement added.

🚨 NEWS 🚨



Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the #SAvIND Test series.



The Selection Committee has added Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan & Rinku Singh to India A’s squad while Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the squad.



Details 🔽 #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2023

However, Easwaran will only be available for the second Test as he is currently leading the India A side.

Gaikwad featured in the first two ODIs of the three-match series, which India won 2-1. He injured the finger while fielding in the second match. He was also a member of the Indian squad for the Test series.

The statement added that Rana had been ruled out of the four-day India A tour match against South Africa A in Benoni from December 26 due to a hamstring injury.

Middle-order batter Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan and Rinku Singh have been added to the India A squad, while chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has been released.

India A updated squad for four-day match against SA A: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Manav Suthar, Rinku Singh.

