Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden T20I hundred powers India to 222 for 3 against Australia

Guwahati, November 28
A splendid maiden T20I hundred by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad guided India to a healthy 222 for three against Australia in the third match here on Tuesday.
India are leading the series 2-0 after wins at Vizag and Thiruvananthapuram, and they made most of a good surface after Aussies skipper Matthew Wade asked them to bat first.
Vice-captain Gaikwad (123 not out off 57 balls, 13x4, 7x6), who made a fifty in the second match, was the leading run-hunter, while he received good support from captain Suryakumar Yadav (39) and Tilak Varma (31). Gaikwad hit 13 fours and seven sixes.
For Australia, left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff produced an exceptional effort taking one wicket conceding a mere 12 runs from four overs.
Brief scores:
India: 222 for 3 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 123 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 39, Tilak Varma 31 not out; Jason Behrendorff 1/12).
