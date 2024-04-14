Ruud shock for Djoker in semis as Tsitsipas sees off Sinner

Monaco, April 13
Casper Ruud stunned top seed Novak Djokovic 6-4 1-6 6-4 in a thrilling Monte Carlo Masters semifinal today, avenging his loss in last year’s French Open final to set up a title clash with twice champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.
1 Ruud is the first Norwegian to beat a World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings history
Greek Tsitsipas upset second seed Jannik Sinner 6-4 3-6 6-4 in the first semifinal.
Norwegian Ruud, who had lost to Djokovic in all five of their previous matches, broke twice early in the first set before the Serbian fought back strongly in the second. Eighth seed Ruud held his nerve, however, as five unforced errors from Djokovic allowed him to go 3-0 up in the decider and he calmly closed out the victory.
“This is a day I will remember for a long time. Beating a world No. 1 is something I have never done,” Ruud said.
Sinner made a comeback in the second set after losing the first to Tsitsipas. He led 4-3 in the decider when leg cramps forced him to take a medical timeout. The 22-year-old Italian continued but Tsitsipas won the next three games to clinch victory. — Reuters
