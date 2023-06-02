Rybakina gains momentum

PARIS, June 1

Fourth seed Casper Ruud stayed on course to reach consecutive finals at the French Open even as a couple of unheralded names in the women’s competition continued to show their immense potential on a sunny day at Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic beat Marton Fucsovics 7-6(2) 6-0 6-3 in the second round late on Wednesday. AP/PTI

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina also booked her third round spot with a 6-3 6-3 victory over rising Czech teenager Linda Noskova as the Wimbledon champion impressed again on Parisian clay as one of the top contenders for the Grand Slam title.

Ruud, who was beaten by Rafa Nadal in last year’s final, is aiming to capitalise on the 14-time champion’s absence through injury this year and looked rock solid for much of his 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5 victory over Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri. “It was a tough match,” Ruud said. “I started well, got a break early and served well myself. That’s the beauty of best-of-five sets. In a normal match I would have won 6-3 6-2, but here you have the chance to fight like he did.”

Russian qualifier Mirra Andreeva continued to enjoy a dream Grand Slam debut as the 16-year-old stormed into the third round with a 6-1 6-2 win over Frenchwoman Diane Parry, though she admitted to having butterflies in her stomach.

“I’m happy that you don’t see that I’m nervous,” the youngster added. “I hide it pretty well.”

American Kayla Day made no secret of her success after her stunning 6-2 4-6 6-4 win over compatriot Madison Keys, thanking her Czech roots for enhancing her tennis skills. “My mom, she was born and raised in Prague, and I speak fluent Czech. That’s the only reason why I’m good at tennis, because I’m half Czech.”

Croatian Borna Coric was made to work hard by Pedro Cachin before the 15th seed prevailed 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 while it was the end of the road for Australian 18th seed Alex de Minaur who fell to a 6-3 7-6(2) 6-3 defeat by Tomas Martin Etcheverry. — Reuters

Day 5: highlights

Swiatek briefly loses focus on way to round 3

Defending champion Iga Swiatek (in pic) overcame a minor blip to secure her spot in the third round with a 6-4 6-0 victory over American Claire Liu. The world No. 1 is looking to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup for the third time in four years.

Monfils withdraws with wrist injury

A thrilling five-set victory took a toll on Gael Monfils, whose withdrawal from the French Open handed No. 6 Holger Rune a walkover to the third round. The 36-year-old Frenchman said he has a strained left wrist and can’t continue.

ALTMAIER stuns SINNER TO REACH THIRD ROUND

German Daniel Altmaier beat eighth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner 6-7(0) 7-6(7) 1-6 7-6(4) 7-5 in a marathon match that lasted five hours and 26 minutes. agencies