Elena Rybakina strolls to Stuttgart title

STUTTGART, April 21

Elena Rybakina had little trouble in seeing off Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-2 to win the Stuttgart Open, her third title this year. Rybakina adds the Stuttgart title to her wins in the Brisbane International and the Abu Dhabi Open. For Kostyuk, this was her second final defeat of 2024 after she lost the decider of the San Diego Open. “Amazing tournament, I’m looking forward to coming back next year,” said Rybakina.

Ruud’s revenge

Barcelona: Casper Ruud gained sweet revenge over Stefanos Tsitsipas as he beat the Greek fifth seed 7-5 6-3 to win the Barcelona Open.

Just seven days after Tsitsipas thumped Ruud in straight sets to win the Monte Carlo Masters, it was the Danish third seed who came out on top in the latest battle between the two 25-year-olds as he secured a 10th ATP title on clay. — Reuters

