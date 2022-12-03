S Korea make late entry into last-16

AL RAYYAN, December 2

South Korea scored an added time goal to beat already-qualified Portugal 2-1 at the World Cup today in a comeback win that sent the Asian side into the last-16 ahead of Uruguay on the number of goals scored.

With the clock ticking down on South Korea’s time in the tournament, striker Son Heung-min ran free after a Portugal corner in added time and slipped a pass to Hwang Hee-chan who fired past Diogo Costa to spark wild celebrations After an early opener by Ricardo Horta for Portugal, Kim Young-gwon gave the Koreans hope in the 27th minute when a corner struck Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on the back and fell kindly for the defender to sweep the ball home.

The last-gasp victory for South Korea catapulted them from fourth to second place in Group H ahead of Uruguay, who beat Ghana 2-0 in the group’s other game but failed to score enough goals to finish above the Asians. Portugal top the group.

Uruguay bow out

Al Wakrah: Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice as Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 but it was not enough to keep them in the World Cup after South Korea pipped them to the Group H runners-up spot with victory over Portugal.

Ghana, who famously missed an extra-time spot- kick in a quarterfinal against Uruguay in South Africa 12 years ago, spurned the chance to take the lead in the 21st minute when Andre Ayew’s tame penalty was easily saved by Sergio Rochet.

Uruguay made them pay with their first goals of the tournament as de Arrascaeta headed the ball over the line from close-range after a shot from Luis Suarez in the 26th minute and doubled their lead with a superb volley after Suarez was again involved in the build-up six minutes later.

The win lifted Uruguay to third place on four points, the same as South Korea, who squeezed through with more goals scored in the tournament. — Reuters