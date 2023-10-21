SA all braced up for ‘X-factor’ Stokes

Mumbai, October 20

South Africa are expecting a batter’s paradise when they face old rivals England at the Wankhede Stadium here tomorrow, with both sides needing to bounce back from unexpected defeats in their last World Cup pool encounters.

England lost to Afghanistan by 69 runs and South Africa were toppled by Netherlands to put the brakes on their excellent start to the tournament. Both will be eager to get back into the gear on what has traditionally been a fine wicket for batting.

Ben has trained well and it is always good to see him back. He brings a lot on the field with his presence and leadership skills. — Jos Buttler, England Captain

“The guys that have played here before have spoken about how it can be a batter’s paradise. You get value for your shots and the ball seems to travel further,” South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said today. “It can build a lot of confidence. And if it is your day, you can fill your boots.”

Both teams have excellent hitters in their top six, with the return of Ben Stokes from injury a big plus for England.

“He is an X-factor player,” Bavuma said. “He is a guy that can change the course of the game and is someone we have covered in our preparation. We know we are going to have to be at the top of our game to get him unstuck.”

Meanwhile, England captain Jos Buttler feels they have moved on from their shock 69-run loss to Afghanistan as they prepare to face South Africa.

It makes the fixture crucial, with the loser facing a potentially uphill battle to make the final four. “We have moved on and had some good conversations and the energy and hunger around practice has been very high,” Buttler said today. — Reuters

