SA suffer vertigo chasing big Oz target

MELBOURNE, December 29

A depleted Australian attack secured an innings and 182-run victory over South Africa in the second Test today, wrapping up the series with a match to spare after the visitors’ batting woes were rudely exposed once more.

Needing 386 runs to make Australia bat again after the hosts had declared on a mammoth 575/8, the Proteas were bowled out for 204, with two farcical run-outs hastening their demise before tea on Day 4 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia’s win, their fourth in successive Tests in the home summer, shored up top spot in the World Test Championship, while underlining their No. 1 ranking in the format.

With all-rounder Cameron Green unable to bowl and Mitchell Starc with an injured middle finger on his bowling hand, Australia showed plenty of grit.

“That’s really sweet, super proud of how we kind of ‘gutsed’ it out at times,” captain Pat Cummins said. “For Starcy to come out with a pretty big injury (and) bowl like he did ... really, really proud of this team.”

Having won the last three Test series in Australia, South Africa’s proud record in the country lay in smoking ruins today. It was their worst defeat in Australia, eclipsing the innings and 163-run loss in Brisbane in 1931.

Beaten by six wickets in the series-opener in Brisbane, Dean Elgar’s side head to the third Test in Sydney with a host of problems and only pride on the line.

“It’s not easy at the moment,” said Elgar.

Brief scores: South Africa 189 & 204 (Bavuma 65; Lyon 3/58, Boland 2/49); Australia 575/8 decl. — Reuters

Williamson puts Pakistan in trouble

Karachi: New Zealand pushed Pakistan onto the backfoot in the first Test after Kane Williamson hit a marathon unbeaten double century today. Williamson’s 200 not out in 10 hours earned New Zealand a meaningful 174-run lead as the visitors declared at a monumental 612/9 at tea, with tailender Ish Sodhi scoring a career-best 65. New Zealand spinners Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi made early inroads in the final session to reduce Pakistan to 77/2 at stumps.

Brief scores: Pakistan 438 and 77/2 (Imam 45*); New Zealand 612/9 decl (Williamson 200*, Latham 113). AP