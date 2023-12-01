SA tour: Surya to lead T20I side, Rahul ODI captain

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav will continue to captain the side in the shortest format during the three-match series against South Africa beginning on December 10 in Durban, while KL Rahul will be the skipper for the three-match ODI series against the Proteas. The BCCI selection committee, which met here today, also decided to make pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as Rohit Sharma’s deputy in the two-Test series beginning on December 26 in Centurion.

Shillong

National Boxing C’ships: Panghal, Thapa enter semis

World Championships runner-up Amit Panghal (51kg), Shiva Thapa and 2021 Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) continued their impressive runs as 12 SSCB boxers secured semifinals spots at the men’s National Boxing Championships here today. Panghal secured a unanimous decision win over Mohammad Aarif of J&K as Thapa won 5-0 over Shashank Pradhan of Delhi. Sanjeet beat Naman Tanwar in a unanimous decision.

London

Stokes in race against time after knee surgery

England captain Ben Stokes has undergone a successful surgery on his left knee in a bid to stay fit for the Test series in India, beginning January 25 next year. “In and out. Under the (knife emoji) done. Rehab starts now,” Stokes wrote on his social media handles. Agencies

