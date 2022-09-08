SAAF C'ship: Indian women start campaign perfectly

New Delhi: Defending champions India blanked Pakistan 3-0 to make a winning start to their campaign at the SAFF Women’s Championship at the Dasarath Stadium in Kathmandu here today. The win extended India’s unbeaten run to 27 matches in the championship.
Chennai
Rahane starts comeback fight with Duleep Trophy
It won’t be an easy fight to reclaim what he has lost but Ajinkya Rahane will not deviate from his “process-driven” methods as he gears up to lead a star-studded West Zone against minnows North East in the opening Duleep Trophy game starting tomorrow.
Washington
Spieth among six picks for US Presidents Cup team
Major champions Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa were among the six captain’s picks named on Wednesday to the U.S. Presidents Cup team that will be heavy favourites in two weeks against an International squad hit by a wave of LIV Golf defectors. Agencies
