Sabalenka serves warning shot to rivals

PARIS, May 28

Casper Ruud and Aryna Sabalenka shone brightly on a cold, rainy day at the French Open today as they moved into the second round with dominant victories but spectators at Roland Garros were largely starved of action with a long evening looming.

Day 3: highlights Cornet cornered Seventh seed Zheng Qinwen powered past Alize Cornet 6-2 6-1 and into the second round, sending the Frenchwoman into retirement with a heavy defeat at her home Grand Slam, where she has featured for 20 straight years. Kerber stunned Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands defeated three-time Major champion Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-4 6-3. De minaur on the spot Alex de Minaur kickstarted his campaign in style, racing past Alex Michelsen 6-1 6-0 6-2 to seal his second-round spot at the claycourt Major.

With the weather preventing any chance of play on the outer courts before 4pm local time, the proceedings were limited to the two main showcourts — Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen — both of which have retractable roofs.

Twice runner-up Ruud swept aside Brazilian qualifier Felipe Alves 6-3 6-4 6-3 in a renewed bid for a maiden Grand Slam title in Paris after disappointments in the previous two years.

High on confidence following his Geneva triumph, the world No. 7 produced a masterclass in serving as he raced past his unheralded opponent in under two hours.

“This is one of the biggest tournaments for me and everyone every year. One of my highlights. I’m always looking forward to it. The last two years have given me so much here,” Ruud said. “I hope I can make it another good year.”

Sabalenka was equally quick as last year’s semifinalist, who is eyeing a second major of the season after her successful Australian Open defence in January, mowed down Russian teenager Erika Andreeva in 68 minutes 6-1 6-2.

“I’m super happy to be back on this special court. Super to see all of you today supporting us. It was a great atmosphere,” Sabalenka said. “I know you guys didn’t have a choice, it’s raining outside so you had to be on this court but anyway, thank you so much.”

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina overcame an early wobble to glide past Belgian Greet Minnen 6-2 6-3. — Reuters

