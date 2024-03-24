Sabalenka shines through clouds of gloom

MIAMI, March 23

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka made a stoic return to the court on Friday as she eased past Paula Badosa 6-4 6-3 to reach the third round of the Miami Open just days after the death of her former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov.

Coco Gauff beat Nadia Podoroska. USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

What was a long and difficult week for the 25-year-old Belarusian, who had received a first-round bye, was made a little bit longer as heavy rains swept across South Florida. It delayed the start of play by just over six hours.

While not at her sharpest, the Australian Open champion made quick work of her Spanish opponent as dark clouds again threatened to halt action.

“No, I wasn’t surprised at all (by Sabalenka’s play)”, said Badosa. “She’s a very, very strong woman, strong personality, you can see it on the court. I knew she was going to play very well and I told her I wish her the best and let’s see if she can go very deep in this tournament.”

Sabalenka issued a brief statement on Wednesday, saying her heart was broken by the “unthinkable tragedy,” but has otherwise remained out of the spotlight. The statement also revealed that they had split up before the tragedy.

The Miami-Dade police department confirmed on Tuesday that they had responded to a call the day before at a Miami resort about reports of a man jumping off a balcony. The police said no foul play was suspected.

The news of Koltsov’s death sent a shockwave through the Miami Open as Sabalenka’s fellow players rallied around her, including her opponent Badosa.

“It wasn’t very comfortable to play my best friend in this situation,” Badosa said. “Honestly both of us are pretty strong mentally, we’re strong women, I proved it, she proved it.”

Meanwhile, third-seeded American Coco Gauff sped into the third round with 6-1 6-2 victory over Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska. — Reuters