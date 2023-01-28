 Sabalenka subdues Rybakina to win maiden Grand Slam at Australian Open : The Tribune India

Sabalenka subdues Rybakina to win maiden Grand Slam at Australian Open

An 11th straight win of the year means the Belarusian will return to a career-high ranking of No. 2 behind Iga Swiatek



Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the trophy after winning her final match against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina during the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, January 28, 2023 Reuters



Melbourne, January 28

Aryna Sabalenka bludgeoned her way to a maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win over Kazakh 22nd seed Elena Rybakina on Saturday in a thrilling final between two of the most exciting power-hitters in the women's game.

An 11th straight win of the year also means the Belarusian will return to a career-high ranking of number two behind Iga Swiatek, reaping the rewards of her improved mental stability and service to emerge as a genuine threat in big tournaments.

Rybakina went up 3-1 with a comfortable hold after fifth-seed Sabalenka dropped her huge serve with a double fault and sent a forehand long, but the Kazakh came under pressure and allowed her opponent to level the opening set at 4-4.

Rybakina hit back immediately, however, turning up the heat in gusty conditions at Rod Laver Arena to grab another break as Sabalenka double-faulted for a fifth time, and going on to seal the set with a big serve that the Belarusian returned into the net.

It was the first time that Adelaide champion Sabalenka had dropped a set in 11 matches this year and the nerves began to show just a bit, before the 24-year-old composed herself and saved two breakpoints in the opening game of the next set.

Sabalenka then found a bit of consistency to break but had to overcome a wobble to grab a 4-1 lead after which she let out a huge roar and levelled the match with her 11th and 12th aces to take the match at Melbourne Park to a third set.

Sabalenka served with venom and hammered deep returns in the decider to punch holes through Rybakina's defence for a 5-3 lead. She then double-faulted on one matchpoint and squandered two more before finally prevailing to claim the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

She walked to Rybakina's side of the court and gave her a hug before climbing up to embrace her team in her players box. Reuters

