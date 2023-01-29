 Sabalenka takes Major step : The Tribune India

Sabalenka takes Major step

Belarusian comes out on top in battle of power-hitting, beats Rybakina for 1st GS win

Sabalenka takes Major step

Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Elena Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 in their final. REUTERS



Melbourne, January 28

The serves were big. So big. Other shots, too. The points were over quickly. So quickly: Seven of the first 13 were aces.

No. 10 calling Djokovic, Tsitsipas in way

Melbourne: Novak Djokovic will look to rise above the drama that has engulfed him at Melbourne Park and claim a record-extending 10th Australian Open title tomorrow in a generational clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas. A year after being deported from Australia on the eve of the Grand Slam for lacking Covid vaccination, Djokovic has battled a hamstring strain, heckling spectators and a media storm over his father mixing with fans toting banned Russian flags at the tennis. Reuters

And so it was immediately apparent in the Australian Open women’s final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina that the one who could manage to keep her serve in line, get a read on returns and remain steady at the tightest moments would emerge victorious.

17Sabalenka’s ace count was one shy of her career high and the second-most in a tour final going back to 2008.

11It was the first time that Sabalenka had dropped a set in 11 matches in 2023.

1The 5th seed is the first neutral athlete to win a Major.

2A win here sees Sabalenka jump to No. 2 in the world, on 5400 points, leapfrogging Caroline Garcia, Jessica Pegula and Ons Jabeur.

I always had this weird feeling that when people would come to me and ask for a signature, I would be like, ‘Why are you asking for signature? I’m nobody. I’m a player. I don’t have a Grand Slam. I just changed how I feel. I start to respect myself more. I start to understand that actually I’m here because I work so hardRs Aryna Sabalenka

That turned out to be Sabalenka, a 24-year-old from Belarus, who won her first Grand Slam title by coming back to beat Wimbledon champion Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 at Melbourne Park today night, using 17 aces among her 51 total winners to overcome seven double-faults.

It was telling that Sabalenka’s remarks during the post-match ceremony were directed at her coach, Anton Dubrov, and her fitness trainer, Jason Stacy — she referred to them as “the craziest team on tour, I would say.” “We’ve been through a lot of, I would say, downs last year,” said Sabalenka, who was appearing in her first Major final. “We worked so hard and you guys deserve this trophy. It’s more about you than it’s about me.”

Now 11-0 in 2023 with two titles already, she is a powerful player whose most glowing strength was also her most glaring shortfall: her serve. Long capable of hammering aces, she also had a well-known problem with double-faulting, leading the tour in that category last year with nearly 400, including more than 20 apiece in some matches.

After much prodding from her group, she finally agreed to undergo an overhaul of her serving mechanics last August. That, along with a commitment to trying to stay calm in the biggest high-pressure moments, is really paying off now.

The only set she has dropped all season was the opener today against Rybakina, who eliminated No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the fourth round. — AP

