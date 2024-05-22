 Sachin Khilari defends gold at World Para Athletics, India surpasses best-ever tally : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Sachin Khilari defends gold at World Para Athletics, India surpasses best-ever tally

Sachin Khilari defends gold at World Para Athletics, India surpasses best-ever tally

Sachin heaves the iron ball to a distance of 16.30 metres, bettering his own Asian record of 16.21 metres

Sachin Khilari defends gold at World Para Athletics, India surpasses best-ever tally

India's Sachin Sarjerao Khilari who defended his gold medal in the men's shot put F46 category with an Asian record at the World Para Athletics Championship in Kobe in Japan on Wednesday. PTI Photo



PTI

Kobe (Japan), May 22

India’s Sachin Sarjerao Khilari defended his gold medal in the men’s shot put F46 category with an Asian record at the World Para Athletics Championship as the country surpassed its best-ever haul in the global competition here on Wednesday.

India, now have 11 medals, five of them gold. They bettered their previous best tally of 10 (3 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze) in the 2023 edition in Paris.

Sachin heaved the iron ball to a distance of 16.30 metres, bettering his own Asian record of 16.21 metres set during the World Para Athletics Championship in Paris last year.

The F46 category in para athletics events is for those with moderately affected movement in one or both arms or the absence of limbs. These athletes have to transmit power from hips and legs into the throw.

In the case of Sachin, who hails from Karagani village in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, he suffered a mishap during his school days leading to disability in his left hand.

The stocky 34-year-old lost his muscles from the elbow due to gangrene and despite multiple surgeries, his arm never recovered.

On Tuesday, India had reaped a rich haul of five medals to swell its tally to 10 (4 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze). China is currently leading the medals tally followed by Brazil.

The Hangzhou Asian Games gold-medallist thrower said that he was confident of taking the top podium spot.

“I was expecting the gold here and I am happy. I have also qualified for Paris Olympics and hope to win gold there also,” Sachin said from Kobe.

With three more days still to go, India are in with a chance of winning a few more medals including gold and head coach Satyanarayan said he was quite optimistic.

“We are expecting two more gold medals and hoping to touch the 17-medal mark,” said Satyanarayan.

Reigning Paralympics champion Sumit Antil had defended his F64 javelin throw world title, while Thangavelu Mariyappan and Ekta Bhyan also grabbed gold medals in their respective events as India jumped to third place in the World Para Athletics Championships here.

Antil, who had won gold medals in the Tokyo Paralympics and 2023 World Para Athletics Championships, sent his spear to a distance of 69.50m to stand on top of the podium.

The 25-year-old Haryana athlete thus continued his global domination in the F64 javelin event. He is the current world record holder also, courtesy his massive 73.29m throw while winning gold in the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, China last year.

He also holds the World Para Athletics Championships record of 70.83m which he had produced while winning the gold in the last edition in Paris in 2023.

Compatriot Sandeep won the bronze medal in the same event with a throw of 60.41m. Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku took the silver with a throw of 66.49m.

#Japan


