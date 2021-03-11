Sachin Tendulkar has a lesson for son Arjun: Path is going to be challenging, continue to work hard

Mumbai, May 24
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun warmed the benches for 28 Indian Premier League matches across two seasons and the batting great has been telling the budding all-rounder that the path is going to be challenging for him and he needs to put in the hard yards.
The cricket icon, who has been associated with Mumbai Indians, also made it crystal clear that he does not interfere in selections.
Arjun, a left-arm pacer and a left-handed batter, was picked up by five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians but did not get a single game across two seasons of the lucrative league.
"This is a different question. What I am thinking or what I feel is not important. The season is already over," Tendulkar said at a show 'SachInsight', when asked whether he would have liked to watch Arjun play this year.
"And my conversation with Arjun has always been that the path is going to be challenging, it is going to be difficult. You started playing cricket because you are in love with cricket, continue to do so, continue to work hard and results will follow," added Tendulkar, who has numerous world records to his name.
According to Tendulkar, a veteran of 200 Tests, as far selection is concerned, he leaves the matter to the team management.
"And if we speak about selection, I have never involved myself in selection. I leave all these things to the (team) management because that is how I have always functioned," Tendulkar stressed.
In his career so far, the 22-year-old Arjun has only played two T20 games for his domestic side Mumbai and featured in the 'T20 Mumbai' league.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Vijay Singla sacked as Punjab health minister, sent to police remand till May 27
Singla was allegedly taking 1 pc commission on all tenders f...
Police constable shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar; 7-year-old daughter injured
Constable Saifullah Qadri is third policeman to be killed in...
Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'
Singla reportedly told the person that he should give the co...
India, US to expand defence ties in cyber, space domains; New Delhi to join West-led Bahrain-based naval force
Committed to making India-US ties the closest on the planet:...
Quad to spend over $50billion on infrastructure in Indo-Pacific in 5 years
“Quad is a force for good, committed to bringing tangible be...