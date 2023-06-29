SAFF Championship: Blue Tigers lick wounds

PTI

Bengaluru, June 28

A draw feel likes a defeat but inspirational Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri is determined to keep their unbeaten run intact, a splendid home run that stretches back to almost four years.

In a high-octane and ill-tempered SAFF Championship contest against Kuwait, India took the lead in the first-half injury time following Chhetri’s 92nd international goal.

However, an unlucky own goal from Anwar Ali in the second-half injury time put an end to India’s hopes of topping Group A.

“To a large extent, we could do exactly what we had trained for. They are not an easy side. This team can play, and we could see that. But we matched their energy,

and for most of the time,

I think we did well,”

said Chhetri.

“But the feeling that comes to our mind is that of a loss because we conceded at the last moment,” he added. “A clean sheet was one of our targets, which went out of the window. All of us in the dressing room are a little bit disheartened about that. Now, it’s the unbeaten run that we want to keep as long as possible.”

India are unbeaten in all the nine matches played in 2023. At home, the run stretches back to almost four years, with their last defeat coming in Guwahati against Oman in September 2019 in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Chhetri also backed Anwar. “It’s not Anwar, it’s the country that conceded,” he was quick to clarify. “It’s an own goal. It can happen to anyone. We are professional enough not to talk about it. I hope the kid shrugs it off. We all have his back,” he said.

“Technical mistakes are something that we do not take too seriously. We just work on our effort. Sometimes I miss silly goals that I shouldn’t have. If somebody makes a silly challenge, then we get a penalty against us. It all happens in football. It’s now in the past,” he added. — PTI

Lebanon set up semis date vs India

Bengaluru: Lebanon set up a semifinal clash against hosts India with a 1-0 win over Maldives in a Group B match of the SAFF Championship here today. Bangladesh beat Bhutan 3-1 in their Group B game to set up a semifinals match with Kuwait.