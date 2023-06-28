SAFF Championship: Deja vu: Chhetri on target, Stimac sent off in 1-1 draw

PTI

Bengaluru, June 27

Sunil Chhetri worked his magic but India had to split points with Kuwait after an acrimonious 1-1 draw in their last group match in the SAFF Championship here today.

Chhetri had put India on the road to victory with an injury-time strike in the first half but an own goal by Anwar Ali in the added time of the second half spoiled the home side’s march. This was also the first goal India conceded in nine matches.

The result meant that India and Kuwait ended up on seven points but the latter topped Group A on better goal average.

Already qualified for the semifinal, both India and Kuwait pressed forward from the starting whistle, giving some entertaining moments.

India organised their attacks through both the wings while Kuwait mainly relied on sorties through the left flank during that passage. India’s persistent tries bore fruit when Thapa took a rather low flag kick from the right side and Chhetri effected a classy, tumbling volley to beat Kuwait goalkeeper Abdul Rahman.

It was Chhetri’s fifth goal of this tournament and overall 24th goal in 26 SAFF Championship matches.

In the 81st minute, India saw their head coach Igor Stimac being sent off for the second time in the tournament. Stimac engaged in an animated argument with the match officials and was eventually flashed the red card. The Croatian was earlier given marching orders in the match against Pakistan for interrupting their player from taking a throw-in.

A few minutes later, India’s Rahim Ali and Kuwait’s Al Qallaf were sent off. The melee ensued after Qallaf pushed Sahal Abdul Samad and Rahim, in turn, pushed the Kuwait player to the ground.