SAFF Championship: Head and shoulders above

PTI

Bengaluru, July 4

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made the difference once again as he saved a penalty kick in the summit clash to help India beat Kuwait 5-4 in the shootout and clinch the SAFF Championship title for the ninth time here today.

India’s Gurpreet Sandhu stood tall under the bar once again.

2 This was the second consecutive time India won in the penalty shootout, following their win over Lebanon in the semis 9 With this win, India lifted their 9th trophy in the SAFF Championship, the most by any nation in the tournament’s history

In the regulation time, Shabaib Al Khaldi had put Kuwait in the lead in the 14th minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte equalised in the 39th minute. Defending champions India and Kuwait had also played out a 1-1 draw in their last group match. India had beaten Lebanon 4-2 in the penalty shootout in the semifinals.

For India, captain Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chhangte, Subasish Bose and Mahesh Naorem converted while Udanta Singh missed.

Before the shootout drama, Kuwait held a slight edge as they pressed forward for goals often in the first half. The relentlessness fetched the desired result. Mobarak Al Faneeni released Abullah Al Bloushi on the left wing with a deft pass. Al Bloushi found Al Khaldi inside the box with an accurate cross which the latter slotted past India custodian Sandhu to give Kuwait the lead.

India could have levelled the scores within a minute but Kuwait goalkeeper Abdul Rahman blocked Chhangte’s long ranger. But Chhangte was not to be denied a second time.

After a lovely exchange of passes between Sahal Abdul Samad and Chhetri, the latter found an unmarked Chhangte with a cross. Chhangte had little trouble in beating Abdul Rahman.