SAFF U-17 Championship: Thanglalsoun Gangte puts India in final

PTI

Colombo, September 12

India defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the SAFF U-17 Championship semifinals here today to book their spot in the summit clash.

Striker Thanglalsoun Gangte netted in the 51st and 59th minutes to win the match for India. Bangladesh pulled one back through a Mirajul Islam penalty in the 62nd minute.

Both teams created several chances in the first half but were unable to convert them. However, India came out strong after the change of ends and soon took the lead.

Five minutes after the resumption striker Gangte, who was lurking around the opposition box, received it just outside the area. He was closed down quickly but the striker delectably finished it to the right of the goalkeeper.

The lead was doubled seven minutes later off a brilliant counterattack. After thwarting an attack, the move began down the right and caught Bangladesh unawares.