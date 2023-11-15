SAI dragged to court for granting concession for Ramlila

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, November 14

A concessional booking for Ramlila has landed the Sports Authority of India officials in the soup. The SAI under the provision of ‘public function’ had given a concession of over Rs 55 lakh to the Shree Ram Dharmik Ramlila Committee for a booking of 23 days to hold Ramlila in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium premises. However, a rival body, the Dakshini Delhi Ramlila Committee, approached the Delhi High Court citing unfair practices.

Justice Subramonium Prasad in his October 4 verdict had criticised SAI for allowing “anyone abuse the procedure established for smooth functioning of the authority by permitting the Respondent No 4 to alter dates of booking from 43 days to 23 days and that too at a discounted rate”. Further, Justice Prasad directed the SAI to recover the full amount of Rs 2.25 lakh plus 18% GST per day and the security amount.

Interestingly, before this judgment, the SAI’s Governing Body, which is headed by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, had decided to waive the charges that amounted to Rs 55,58,000. The SAI claims that it has recovered the amount.

However, the matter is not over as the Dakshini Delhi Ramlila Committee has filed a contempt proceeding against the Shree Ram Dharmik Ramlila Committee and SAI to force the rival party to pay the full dues.

SAI deputy director general Shiv Sharma said: “We have been giving concessions to such events as it involves the general public. In fact, they reduced the booking days on our request. As per our approved tariff the amount due is less than what the petitioner is claiming.”