SAI fires cycling coach accused of sexual harassment

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has terminated the contract of the cycling coach who was accused of sexual harassment by a female rider.

The rider had made a complaint against the coach during the foreign exposure trip in Slovenia.

“The Sports Authority of India had constituted an enquiry committee to hear the case of a National level cyclist’s complaint against a coach of inappropriate behaviour during a foreign exposure trip in Slovenia which was organised by the Cycling Federation of India,” SAI said in a statement. “The committee has submitted its preliminary report today and Prima facie the case is established and the allegations of the athlete are found to be true,” it addded.

“The coach who was hired on recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India had a contract with the Sports Authority of India. Following the report, SAI has terminated the contract of the coach with immediate effect,” the statement said.

Interestingly, the coach was fired even though the committee formed to probe the incident is yet to file a detailed report. SAI further said that the committee will continue a detailed investigation into the case and submit a final report.

The training-cum-competition trip to Slovenia was planned as a preparatory camp for the Asian Track Cycling Championships, scheduled to be held at New Delhi on June 18-22.