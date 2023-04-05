 Sai Sudharsan puts brain over brawn : The Tribune India

Sai Sudharsan puts brain over brawn

Batter gives Gujarat second successive win as Delhi outsmarted once more

Sai Sudharsan puts brain over brawn

Gujarat Titans’ B Sai Sudharsan scored an unbeaten 62 vs Delhi. pti



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

Gujarat Titans’ B Sai Sudharsan is not built for the power-hitting game. Instead, what he possesses is a great sense of the game as he knows his scoring areas and occasionally is brave enough to scoop Delhi Capitals’ Anrich Nortje for a six over fine-leg.

Sudharsan showed his nous as he anchored the chase for the reigning champions. His application was simple: get the occasional boundary, look for a quick double or take a single to allow the power-hitters of his team to showcase a chance to use the long handle. He aced his role by top-scoring with an unbeaten 62 off 48 balls at the Feroz Shah Kotla here today.

Chasing a modest total of 162, Gujarat were in a spot of bother as fast bowler Nortje castled openers Wriddhiman Saha and an in-form Shubman Gill by the fifth over. And when Khaleel Ahmed snared skipper Hardik Pandya, Gujrat were reduced to 54/3.

However, Sudharsan stuck to his game plan and first constructed a 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Vijay Shankar and then took the team home alongside David Miller. When Miller came in to bat after Shankar fell, Gujarat still needed 55 runs to win.

Miller, who averages a boundary every four balls at the death since 2020, flexed his muscles in the 16th over. He first dispatched Mukesh Kumar to the midwicket fence. This shot was followed by another big hit over mid-on and a boundary along the covers to ease Gujarat’s nerves.

With Miller finding the boundary, Sudharsan got into the act. He completed his boundary with a ramp shot off Nortje and then hit him over fine-leg for a six to end any hopes for a late drama as Gujarat won with 11 balls to spare.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami (3/41 ), Alzarri Joseph (2/29) and Rashid Khan (3/31) kept Delhi’s batters in check. After their top-order failed, it was left to Axar Patel to resurrect the innings with a 22-ball 33 to give the score a respectable look.

Brief Scores: DC: 162/8 in 20 overs (Warner 37, Sarfaraz; Shami 3/41, Rashid 3/31); GT: 163/4 18.1 overs (Sudharsan 62*, Miller 31*; Nortje 2/39).

RCB’s Patidar ruled out of IPL

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore top-order batter Rajat Patidar was today ruled out of the entire IPL season due to an Achilles heel injury, dealing a big blow to the team.

KKR’s Iyer to undergo surgery

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Shreyas Iyer is expected to be out of action for at least five months as he is set to undergo a back surgery abroad.

Shanaka replaces Williamson at GT

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans today named Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for injured Kane Williamson for the remainder of the IPL. pti

Royal meeting in Guwahati

Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep Singh stretches during a training session. pti

Guwahati: From folk dances to laser shows, the IPL matches in Guwahati will have more than cricket in store for the fans when Rajasthan Royals play their first of the two home games of this edition here. Coming off a massive 72-run victory in their last game, Rajasthan will look to build on it when they take on Punjab Kings tomorrow. Their second game is on Saturday against Delhi capitals. However, Punjab cannot be underestimated. They gave a strong indication of their abilities in their 7-run DLS win against KKR despite several disruptions during the match. pti

