Sai Sudharsan scores 14, Prithvi Shaw 31 and 37 in county cricket

London
Young left-hand batter Sai Sudharsan and the seasoned Prithvi Shaw failed to get big scores in their ongoing English county games for Surrey and Northamptonshire, respectively. In a home game at the Oval against Essex, Surrey scored 262 in their first essay with Sudharsan and managing 14 off 47 balls. In the game between Northamptonshire and Sussex, Shaw struck 13 boundaries across two innings — seven in a 22-ball 31 and 37 off 41 balls.
New Delhi
Hockey India to host first-ever Masters Cup
Hockey India today announced inaugural Masters Cup, a pioneering tournament which will feature veteran players in men’s and women’s categories. The dates and venues for the tournament will be announced soon.
London
Spurs sign teenager Gray from Leeds United
Tottenham Hotspur have signed 18-year-old midfielder Archie Gray from English Championship side Leeds United on a contract until 2030, the Premier League club said today.
London
Sons of Vaughan & Flintoff to make England U-19 debut
Fifteen years after England duo of Michael Vaughan and Andrew Flintoff ended their Test careers, their sons are likely to begin their journey in the traditional format at the age-group level in the two Tests against Sri Lanka. Archie Vaughan was named in a 14-member squad that also includes 16-year-old Rocky Flintoff, who has already made his international debut in youth ODIs.
Kolkata
Jamshedpur, Shillong to be new venues for Durand Cup
Domestic season opener Durand Cup football tournament will be held from July 27 to August 31 across four venues with Indian Super League, I-League and other invitational teams competing in it. The 24 participating teams will be divided into six groups. Like last year, international teams are expected to participate this year too, the organisers said today. — Agencies
