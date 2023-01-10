SAI to fly MOC members for hockey World Cup game

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, January 9

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to fly all its Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) members to Bhubaneswar to hold a two-day meeting and also watch a game involving India during the Hockey World Cup. The MOC clears the foreign training and competition programme of the country’s elite and development athletes. The MOC has 18 members, including IOA president PT Usha. Some of the other MOC members are former sportspersons Anju Bobby George, Bhaichung Bhutia, Yogeshwar Dutt, Anjali Bhagwat, Gagan Narang, Viren Rasquinha and Sardar Singh.

The members will fly business class for the two-day meeting from various cities. They will also be housed in a plush hotel and can claim TA/DA. They are also scheduled to watch the India-Wales match on January 19.

SAI clarified that the meeting was being held in Bhubaneswar so that the MOC members can see the performance of the hockey team, which is part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). “The MOC meetings are held physically once every month where MOC members meet in Delhi to deliberate upon proposals of TOPS athletes as well as selection of athletes to the scheme. On the 19th and 20th for the very first time, the MOC members will meet outside Delhi,” SAI told The Tribune in a statement.

#Hockey