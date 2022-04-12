SAI to take over selection duties of derecognised federations

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, April 11

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will take over the sports-related duties from the National Sports Federations that are either unrecognised or suspended.

The Sports Ministry issued a circular last week assigning SAI the selection duties, organisation of training camps and submission of entries of athletes whose parent bodies have been derecognised.

The order will likely affect the taekwondo, handball, karate and volleyball federations. The golf and equestrian federations may also have to cede their duties as their recognition is still pending.

India Taekwondo in fact circumvented a Delhi High Court order (dated February 15) that had barred it from conducting trials and team selection as the body was not recognised. The body went on to register a 40-member team to participate at the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships, scheduled to be held on April 21.

“…it has been decided that the following arrangement will be followed in respect of Olympic / Asian / Commonwealth sports disciplines, where the recognition of the concerned National Sports Federation (NSF) is withdrawn or the annual recognition is not renewed, or the NSF is under suspension,” said the ministry circular, dated April 5.

“Sports Authority of India will handle the selection of athletes, conduct of coaching camps for participation in international competitions and to take all the requisite steps for submission of entries of Indian teams and sportspersons to the concerned international federation… With respect to entries for multi-sport events, Sports Authority of India will send the list of selected athletes directly to the Indian Olympic Association for sending the entries to the concerned organizing committee / entity,” the circular added.