Sailor Vishnu adds a splash of bronze

PTI

Ningbo, September 27

Indian sailor Vishnu Sarvanan won the country’s first-ever medal in the men’s dinghy ILCA-7 event at the Asian Games here today.

Sarvanan finished with a net score of 34 points to bag the bronze medal. He missed out on silver by just one point in the gruelling 11-race competition.

South Korea’s Jeemin HA took the second spot with 33 points. Singapore’s Jun Han Ryan Lo claimed gold with a net score of 26.

Lack of wind, however, denied India a medal in the women’s single dinghy ILCA-6 event, in which Nethra Kumanan had to settle for a disappointing fourth place after Race No. 12, which was to be the final one in the category, was cancelled.

After the penultimate race, Nethra (41 net points) was three points behind Singapore’s Jing Hua Victoria Chan (38). Nevertheless, the Indian sailors matched their 2018 Asian Games feat of one silver and two bronze medals here.

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Neha Thakur grabbed silver, while Eabad Ali claimed bronze, India’s first-ever medal in the men’s windsurfer RS:X event.

In sailing, the competitor’s worst score (which is equivalent to their respective positions) from all the races is subtracted from the total points to determine the net score. The one with the lowest net score is adjudged the winner.

Sarvanan had a total score of 48 and his worst race was No. 8, where he finished last in the 13-competitor field after retiring because of a technical foul.

So, he ended up with 14 points with the addition of one penalty-point in Race No. 8. Sarvanan, thus, finished with 34 net points by subtracting 14 points from his overall score of 48, just one-point behind Jeemin.

