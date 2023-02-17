Sakariya, Unadkat lead act as Bengal crumble

PTI

Kolkata, February 16

West Bengal’s dream of winning a Ranji Trophy after more than three decades suffered a setback as Saurashtra’s pace duo of Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya rattled the home team to bundle them out for a paltry 174 on the opening day of the summit clash here today.

It would have been more embarrassing for West Bengal but spin all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed (69) and wicketkeeper Abhishek Porel (50) gritted to half-centuries to save them the blushes.

The duo put up a 101-run stand for the seventh wicket and batted close to four hours to frustrate Saurashtra. But both took risks as Saurashtra wrapped up West Bengal’s innings, with left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (2/19) scalping two wickets.

At stumps on Day 1, Saurashtra were 81/2, trailing West Bengal by 93 runs.

In-form opener Harvik Desai (38), who has more than 600 runs this season, was at the crease with nightwatchman Sakariya (2).

The duo survived some late pressure by West Bengal’s pace duo of Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar to bring the deficit under 100.

With their leading run-getter of the season Aprit Vasavada (826 runs), Sheldon Jackson (529) and Chirag Jani (509) yet to bat, Saurashtra would definitely fancy a first-innings lead.

WB not fretting

West Bengal batters’ flop show may have given Saurashtra the advantage, but captain Manoj Tiwary made a tall claim that his bowlers can bundle out the visitors in another 60 runs in the first hour’s play tomorrow.

“I always tell the boys, we just need another eight wicket-taking balls. It may take you 20 overs or it can happen in just five overs. Important not to leak runs,” Tiwary said after the day’s play.

“Tomorrow’s first hour’s spell is most crucial. There is no question mark that we can get them all out in another 60 runs tomorrow. It’s about belief, it’s there in us. It’s about executing on the field.”

Brief scores: West Bengal: 174 all out in 54.1 overs (Ahmed 69, Porel 50; Sakariya 3/33, Unadkat 3/44) vs Saurashtra 81/2 in 17 overs.