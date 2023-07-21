Sakshi breaks ranks, wants ‘fair’ trials for Asian Games

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 20

Breaking ranks with her fellow wrestlers who led the protests in the sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Sakshi Malik has criticised the ad hoc committee’s decision to send Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat to the Asian Games without holding trials.

In a video posted online, Sakshi said that authorities should hold fair trials. “We had asked for time from the government to prepare for the Asian Games and that our trials should take place after August 10,” Sakshi said in the video uploaded from the USA, where she is training.

“The government gave us time and that is why we are out here to train. However, we have been told that in two weight categories they are sending direct entries.”

“I was also asked to send an e-mail in this regard, suggesting that my case would be discussed as well. But I refused because I never wanted to go to the Asian Games without trials. I have never ever competed like that. I want to say that everyone should get justice and selections should happen in a fair manner,” she added.

Sakshi’s criticism comes after wrestlers Antim Panghal, who fights in Vinesh’s 53kg weight category, and Sujeet Kalkal, who fights in Bajrang’s 65kg category, jointly moved the Delhi High Court. The petition, which will be again heard tomorrow, seeks quashing of the directive issued by the ad hoc committee.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya is also said to be unhappy with this decision as he was left out by the ad hoc body. The committee used the Wrestling Federation of India selection rule that states “the selection of all weight categories are mandatory, however, the selection committee will have the discretion to select the iconic players like the medallists of Olympics/World Championships without trials provided recommendation from the chief coach/foreign expert”.

“It is very wrong to give exemption to two and not the others,” a source close to Dahiya said. “The rule says it has to be recommended by the chief coach or foreign expert. We do not have a foreign expert and the chief coach (Jagmander Singh) has already clarified he has not given anything in writing. So who recommended this? But he (Dahiya) will not complain as he wants to win the trial and represent India the right way,” the source added.

