Sakshi Malik 1st Indian wrestler named in Time’s 100 list

PTI

New Delhi, April 17

Olympics medallist Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik has been listed among the 100 most influential people of 2024 by Time magazine.

She is the first Indian wrestler to be named in the list. Sakshi, India’s only female Olympics medallist in wresting, has been honoured for her relentless fight against the alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sakshi, along with two-time World Championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat and Tokyo Olympics bronze winner Bajrang Punia, spearheaded the protest against Singh at the Jantar Mantar here, demanding his arrest for intimidating and allegedly sexually harassing female grapplers of the country.

The protest, which began in January last year, became a year-long battle against Singh drawing support and attention both in India and abroad.

Actress Alia Bhatt, Indo-British actor Dev Patel and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also feature in the list.