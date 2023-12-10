Salah nets 200th goal as Liverpool go top

LONDON, December 9

Mohamed Salah netted his 200th goal for Liverpool and Harvey Elliott scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 and go top of the Premier League table today.

Liverpool top the standings on 37 points after a game that centred on the sending-off of Eagles forward Jordan Ayew for a second yellow card after an innocuous infringement in the 75th minute.

Referee Andrew Madley was in the thick of things throughout the game, doling out eight yellow cards to the home side and denying them a penalty in the first half after being called to the sideline in a VAR review. Palace eventually took the lead from a penalty in the 57th minute after another lengthy video review, Jean-Philippe Mateta stroking the ball home.

Liverpool hadn’t managed a single shot on target and were struggling to create chances until Ayew, who was first booked for not retreating from a free kick, was booked again and dismissed in the 75th minute after a harmless-looking challenge. Salah struck just over one minute later, netting his 150th Premier League goal.

United fall again

Miserable Manchester United were humiliated 3-0 at home by Bournemouth as the pressure ratcheted up once again on manager Erik Ten Hag. A midweek victory over Chelsea had offered cause for optimism but in-form Bournemouth exposed just how far United have fallen this season. — Reuters

#England #London