Salah scores as Reds hammer Aston Villa

LIVERPOOL, September 3

Dominik Szoboszlai scored his first goal for Liverpool and Mohamed Salah netted his seventh in seven games against Aston Villa as the hosts eased to a 3-0 Premier League victory here today. Juergen Klopp’s side, who have won 10 of their last 12 matches against Villa, climbed to third in the table on 10 points from four games.

Two days after Liverpool reportedly rejected a £150 million bid for Salah by South Arabian club Al Ittihad, the Reds talisman netted goal No. 188 of his Liverpool career with a toe poke at the back post.

Arsenal leave it late

London: Goals deep in stoppage time by record signing Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus earned Arsenal a sensational 3-1 victory over Manchester United. Rice forced a shot in at the near post in the sixth minute of added time and Jesus then scored a sublime goal on the break to seal the three points. Marcus Rashford had given United the lead in the 27th minute, but Martin Odegaard fired Arsenal’s equaliser less than a minute later. — Reuters

Ronaldo celebrates 850th career goal

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 850th career goal as Al Nassr won 5-1 at Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo scored his sixth goal in his last three games and claimed two assists as Al Nassr recorded a third straight league victory. Sadio Mane was also on the scoresheet. “850 career goals and still counting!” the 38-year-old Ronaldo posted online. reuters