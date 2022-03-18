Salima to lead India in jr hockey World Cup

PTI

New Delhi, March 17

Midfielder Salima Tete was today named the captain of the 20-member Indian team for the FIH Women’s Junior World Cup, starting in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on April 1.

Defender Ishika Chadhary will serve as Tete’s deputy for the tournament, which was postponed from December last year due to Covid-19.

Midfielders Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, who were part of the Indian women’s team that finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics, are also in the squad.

The Indian team has been grouped in Pool D. They will face Wales on April 2, Germany on April 3 and Malaysia on April 5.

“After a long wait our players are ready to start their Junior World Cup experience,” chief coach Janneke Schopman said. “With a couple of players making their debut for the senior team in the Pro League recently, I believe that the added experience will have a positive influence,” she added.

The Indian junior women’s team had won bronze in the 2013 edition. — PTI

Squad Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo, Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dekhale, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete, Reet, Ajmina Kujur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika, Sangita Kumari Standby: Madhuri Kindo, Neelam, Manju Chorsiya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Annu

Pro League: India-Netherlands tie on April 8-9

New Delhi: The Indian women’s team will take on Olympics champions Netherlands in a double-header of the FIH Pro League on April 8-9 in Bhubaneswar, Hockey India said today. The two teams were originally scheduled to play on February 19-20 but the matches had to be postponed following the visiting team’s concern over the rise in Covid-19 cases in Netherlands. The last time India faced Netherlands was in the group stage of the Olympic Games, losing 1-5.