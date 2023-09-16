Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh added to team for Asiad

PTI

New Delhi, September 15

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) today said that senior defender Sandesh Jhingan will be joining the Indian squad for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou arriving at a consensus amid the club vs country conundrum.

Veteran striker Sunil Chhetri will be spearheading the Indian challenge and besides his long-time teammate Jhingan, he

will be joined by Chinglensana Singh and Lalchungnunga as AIFF added the duo in the squad.

India head coach Igor Stimac, who has been urging the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to release their players for national duty, said: “It’s a wonderful development that some experienced players have been added to the Asian Games squad, who will certainly help the cause of the team. I’m thankful to FSDL (ISL organisers) and AIFF for making it happen. Whoever represents India, together we will be honoured to defend the flag.”

The AIFF will conduct a medical test of Naorem Mahesh Singh before taking a decision to include him in the squad, the national federation said.

Speaking on the development, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said: “It is indeed a positive development on the eve of the Asian Games as the reliable pair of Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan

will be manning two key positions in the Indian attack and defence, respectively, for the continental games.”

