Sandhu shoots consecutive 69 to rise to 11th place

New delhi

India's Ajeetesh Sandhu played a second straight 69 to get to a 2-under 208 for a tied-11th place at the Asia Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup.

Bangkok

Tvesa Malik fires bogey-free 68, finishes 26th

India's Tvesa Malik saved her best for the last as a brilliant bogey-free 4-under 68 helped her get inside the top-30 of the Aramco Team Series Bangkok. Meanwhile, Amandeep Drall carded a 1-under 71 to finish inside the top-15 as she totalled a 2-under 213 at the 2022 Flumserberg Ladies Open. Vani Kapoor finished tied-23rd.

Kuala Lumpur

China not to host 2023 AFC Asian Cup due to Covid

China will not host the AFC Asian Cup final round next year in view of the surging Covid cases in the country, the continent's football governing body today.

New Delhi

Rohit, Pant, Rahul, Bumrah to be rested for SA series

With an eye on the marquee tour of England in July, many seniors, including captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, are all set to be rested for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Dubai

Swiatek equals Williams with 27-match winning streak

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 6-1 today to extend her winning streak to 27 matches and reach the Italian Open final. Williams had won the same number of consecutive matches over 2014 and 2015. Agencies