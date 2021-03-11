Sandhu shoots consecutive 69 to rise to 11th place

New delhi
India's Ajeetesh Sandhu played a second straight 69 to get to a 2-under 208 for a tied-11th place at the Asia Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup.
Bangkok
Tvesa Malik fires bogey-free 68, finishes 26th
India's Tvesa Malik saved her best for the last as a brilliant bogey-free 4-under 68 helped her get inside the top-30 of the Aramco Team Series Bangkok. Meanwhile, Amandeep Drall carded a 1-under 71 to finish inside the top-15 as she totalled a 2-under 213 at the 2022 Flumserberg Ladies Open. Vani Kapoor finished tied-23rd.
Kuala Lumpur
China not to host 2023 AFC Asian Cup due to Covid
China will not host the AFC Asian Cup final round next year in view of the surging Covid cases in the country, the continent's football governing body today.
New Delhi
Rohit, Pant, Rahul, Bumrah to be rested for SA series
With an eye on the marquee tour of England in July, many seniors, including captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, are all set to be rested for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa.
Dubai
Swiatek equals Williams with 27-match winning streak
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 6-1 today to extend her winning streak to 27 matches and reach the Italian Open final. Williams had won the same number of consecutive matches over 2014 and 2015. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
The accident occurred at Hervey Range, 50 kilometres from To...
‘Shocked and utterly devastated’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds’s tragic death
Symonds died in a car crash just outside of Townsville in hi...
Delhi Police team in Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan Minister’s son in rape case
A 23-year-old woman from Jaipur has alleged that Minister’s ...
Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting at Buffalo grocery store in US, suspect arrested
The incident occurred at a grocery store in a Black neighbor...
Survey under way at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for second day amid tight security
The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath t...